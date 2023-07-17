Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku’s career at Stamford Bridge is 100% over as things stand, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Lukaku struggled in his recent spell with the Blues, and went straight back to Inter Milan on loan last season, though it’s now not entirely clear where his long-term future lies.

What is clear, however, is that all parties seem to agree on Lukaku leaving Chelsea, according to Romano, with the journalist also explaining that a move to Juventus could be an option, but only if the Serie A giants manage to sell Dusan Vlahovic.

“To reiterate what I previously reported: Chelsea don’t want Romelu Lukaku to stay, they want to move on and get €40m for him,” Romano said.

“I’ve been asked by some fans if things could change, but at the moment there is nothing else. Lukaku also wants to leave and try a new chapter. What could happen in the future I don’t know, of course, but as of today, it’s 100% over between Chelsea and Lukaku.

“Also, Lukaku could only join Juventus if Dusan Vlahovic leaves, otherwise it’s impossible.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed with how things worked out with Lukaku, who looked an exciting signing when he joined in the summer of 2021 on the back of some superb performances in two seasons at Inter.

The Belgium international flopped once again, however, having also been a big disappointment in another spell at a big Premier League club with Manchester United.