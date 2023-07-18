Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano delivers detailed update on complicated Harry Kane transfer saga

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the Harry Kane transfer situation in this morning’s edition of his CaughtOffside column.

The Tottenham striker remains a top target for Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, who is working hard behind the scenes to make this deal happen, but Romano has also provided details on how Spurs hope to keep hold of their star player.

Kane would be an exciting signing for Bayern, while it could also be an ideal move for him to finally compete for the biggest trophies after failing to ever win any silverware with Spurs.

Tottenham could face a crucial few days ahead now, with Romano explaining that Ange Postecoglou’s talks with the player will be key, as well as the possible offer of a new contract and assurances over transfers and the overall project.

Still, it’s clear that Bayern will also keep on insisting on a deal for the 29-year-old, so this looks like being a huge challenge for THFC.

“As mentioned on yesterday’s Debrief Podcast, the reason Bayern Munich sound so confident in public about Harry Kane is because that is the feeling behind the scenes at the club,” Romano said.

“The feeling of the people working on this deal is that Kane wants the move to happen. Thomas Tuchel looks to be playing a key role, as he is obsessed with signing Kane and is pushing both with Bayern and with those close to the player.

“Still, this is not necessarily the feeling at Tottenham, so the coming days will surely be crucial in this saga. Spurs are trying their best to keep Kane. A new contract will be offered of course, as well as offensive football in the new project under Ange Postecoglou.

“There will also be assurances over new transfers, with signings like James Maddison are already showing how ambitious Tottenham will be. They will do their best, again and again. But Bayern will insist, as I said.

“Tottenham are exploring the striker situation, but it’s not something advanced yet. Their plan is to try to keep Kane, and they will fight until the end of the window, but in case he leaves they could also be ready to attack the strikers market, though it could depend on the domino effect of other deals.

“At the moment there is nothing close with any player, but what I can reveal is that what the agent of Victor Roque, who has just joined Barcelona, said in public about Tottenham wanting the player, while I can’t confirm them making a €100m bid, I can confirm that Tottenham tried when the deal was not closed yet with Barcelona.”