Marcus Rashford signs new five-year contract at Man United with big salary increase

Marcus Rashford has committed his long-term future to Man United as the 25-year-old has signed a new five-year contract at the Manchester club.

The forward was set to enter the final season on his contract and would have become a free agent next summer but the Englishman has decided to stay at Old Trafford and put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him earn a basic £300,000-a-week – an increase on his current £250,000-a-week salary.

Rashford is coming off the back of a brilliant season under the leadership of Erik ten Hag and the England international was named the club’s player of the season.

To date, the Man United academy graduate has made 359 appearances for the Red Devils and has scored 123 goals for the club since making his debut in 2016. Rashford will be one of the stars spearheading United’s charge back to the top of the Premier League as the remainder of his prime will be in a red shirt.

Marcus Rashford comments on signing a new contract with Man United

Speaking about his time at Man United so far and his new deal, Marcus Rashford told Man United: “I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.

“I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

“As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone. I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager.”