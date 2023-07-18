Reliable Real Madrid journalist says PSG’s position hasn’t changed regarding selling Kylian Mbappe this summer

PSG’s position has not changed from what they stated earlier this summer regarding Kylian Mbappe as the superstar will be sold if he does not agree to a new contract.

The French star stated last month that he has no intention of activating the extra year in his current PSG contract which means he will become a free agent next summer. The French champions responded by stating that they will not lose the superstar for free, and therefore, he must sign a new deal or will be sold this summer.

Reliable Real Madrid journalist, The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, has reported that this position has not changed. The Ligue 1 giants expect Mbappe to clarify his position and either renew or be sold before July 31 – the key date contractually as he will receive a loyalty bonus.

Real Madrid is the expected destination for Mbappe when he leaves Paris but the superstar has said many times that he intends to see out his contract at PSG.

There was a reported meeting scheduled to happen between the 24-year-old and PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi on Tuesday, but according to the report, that did not happen. Al Khelaifi, however, is said to have given a speech to the squad in which he stressed that nothing is above the club, so those who don’t want to be at PSG should not be.

It is uncertain if this was a subtle dig at Mbappe but it is clear that PSG are stressed about losing out on a lot of money when it comes to their biggest asset.