‘Very good signing’ – Savage thinks England ace should join West Ham

When it comes to football broadcasting, Robbie Savage remains an acquired taste, but to be fair to him he isn’t short of an opinion or two and he believes West Ham should be making moves to sign one England international this summer.

Hammers chairman, David Sullivan, needs to get to work quickly in the transfer window given that there’s only three and a half weeks left until the Premier League kicks off again and, as of this moment, the east Londoners still haven’t signed anyone.

It’s an odd scenario as it appears Sullivan was waiting for the Declan Rice deal to be completed before handing his manager, David Moyes, a transfer kitty.

Surely, if you want to improve as a club, that’s something to have been sorted out in the aftermath of the Europa Conference League final win back in May.

As a result, the Irons are somewhat hamstrung at this point, and potential selling clubs will be aware of how desperate West Ham’s situation is becoming and may even put a few more million on the sale price as a result.

One player that appears of interest to the club is Man United outcast, Harry Maguire, and Savage can see the benefits for the Hammers.

More Stories / Latest News “I didn’t like the manner in which David de Gea left … he deserved more respect” – Exclusive Ben Foster interview Radrizzani blames senior man for Leeds’ drop into the Championship “I’d love to play for Barca” – Joao Felix looking to resurrect his career after awful Chelsea spell

“West Ham are in the Europa League next season,” he said on BBC Radio Five Live.

“He (Maguire) would be a very good signing for West Ham.”

It isn’t known what type of package Maguire would expect if he can be persuaded to move down south, though if there is a deal to be done, time is of the essence. David Sullivan would therefore do well not to keep dragging his heels at this late stage.