Man City remain confident of securing £100m+ signing despite conflicting reports

Man City are said to be still optimistic about securing the signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig this summer despite conflicting reports regarding the negotiations of the transfer.

The Premier League champions have been chasing the defender for most of this transfer window and this week it was reported by Fabrizio Romano that both clubs had reached an agreement on a fee for Gvardiol – with personal terms already agreed a month ago.

However, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl has declared that an agreement is “not even close” and suggested that the mega-money fee received for Dominik Szoboszlai’s transfer to Liverpool has secured the German club financially, meaning the Bundesliga outfit “don’t need the money” from the sale of Gvardiol.

Despite these reports, Football Insider now state that Man City remain optimistic about the transfer of the centre-back and it will likely be done in the near future.

According to Sky Sports, Gvardiol has a release clause of almost £100m in his current contract but it doesn’t become active until the summer of 2024. The fee this summer, however, will likely be around that mark but there is now doubt over whether an agreement has been reached or not.

Should City land the centre-back they will be getting an incredible player that will only push them further ahead of the rest of the Premier League. The deal still needs to get over the line first though and it seems that it is not 100 per cent sure up yet.