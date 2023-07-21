Man United make initial offer for midfielder but player wants La Liga move

Man United have made an initial verbal offer to the agent of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat as the Premier League club continues to show an interest in the Morocco star.

Foot Mercato‘s Santi Aouna reports that this bid has been sent by the Manchester club and the journalist also reports the interest of Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, who have reportedly made a €15m offer for the 26-year-old.

However, the Morocco star is only interested in a move to a club in La Liga and it is believed that he would prefer to stay at Fiorentina if the right team doesn’t come along.

It was reported earlier this month by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg that Man United are very closely monitoring the situation of Amrabat at Fiorentina and that a deal could start getting closer towards the end of the transfer window as Man United have other business to sort out first.

The Red Devils have already brought in Mason Mount and Andre Onana this summer, and are currently working to try and sign a striker before the transfer window shuts. Once this is done, a move for a midfielder could be on the cards and it remains to be seen if that will be Amrabat