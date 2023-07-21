Ten Hag open minded about permanent Man United deal for 35-year-old

In the relatively short space of time that Erik ten Hag has been at the helm for Man United, the Dutchman has made some definitive and fairly sound decisions.

When you compare and contrast his reign with that of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick, it’s like chalk and cheese.

Like Sir Alex Ferguson, he won’t suffer fools gladly and clearly doesn’t care who he upsets when making decisions that he believes are for the good of the team.

The recent stripping of the captaincy from Harry Maguire could be said to be one such unpopular change.

He has, for all intents and purposes, gained a respect from all because of that forceful mentality, and as such, should be cut some slack from supporters.

Supporters who may be scratching their heads at the decision to offer 35-year-old centre-back, Jonny Evans, a short-term contract at the club.

As ESPN report too, it may be a deal that ends in a permanent switch for the former Leicester City man as ten Hag has, apparently, been impressed by Evans on the training pitch at Carrington.

It would be some move for a player that last pulled on the red shirt back in 2015, and it would bookend his career nicely given that he started his professional career with the Red Devils back in 2006.

The ‘romantic’ ending to Evans’ career is hardly likely to play any part in ten Hag’s thinking but if the Dutchman does believe the defender has something worthwhile to offer his squad, expect a permanent deal to be put on the table.