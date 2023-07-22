Chelsea studying the feasibility of signing 41-goal attacker this summer

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 24-year-old French international has not signed a new contract with PSG and the French outfit have decided to put him up for sale this summer.

He is in the final year of his contract with them and PSG do not want to lose him on a free transfer next year. Mbappe has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid in recent months.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins from RMC Sport, Chelsea are now interested in signing the 41-goal attacker and they are currently studying the feasibility of the transfer.

The Blues are yet to submit a concrete offer to sign the French international. Meanwhile, Hawkins adds that another English club is also interested in signing the player.

Mbappé is a world-class player and he is certainly one of the best in the world. He is destined to develop into a superstar and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for Chelsea.

Apparently, Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are keen on signing the player as well and they are ready to offer him a contract worth around €400 million over two seasons.

They are prepared to pay a transfer fee of €200 million to the French club as well. It will be interesting to see where the 2018 World Cup winner ends up.

He will look to make his mark at the highest level and the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an attractive option. However, Chelsea have failed to secure Champions League qualification and that could complicate any potential move.

