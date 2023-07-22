Fabrizio Romano’s intriguing Harry Kane update as Bayern ready another bid

The future of Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane, continues to keep the headline writers busy, and at present there still appears to be no resolution to saga.

With Bayern Munich known to be interested in the player’s services, the issue would seem to rest upon whether Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, wants to cash in on his star man, or insist that he’s kept at the club, thereby risking that Kane might walk away for nothing in a year’s time.

According to The Times (subscription required), Kane will apparently not sign a new contract at White Hart Lane, however, Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, has an intriguing update.

‘I’m not aware of any official communication from Harry Kane to Daniel Levy yet at this point,’ he wrote.

It’s also been rumoured of late – by the Daily Mail and other outlets – that the striker is having a mansion built not too far from Chelsea’s Cobham training ground, leading to observations that Kane might be looking to resurrect his working relationship with Mauricio Pochettino.

‘Chelsea are not actively working on the Kane deal,’ Romano added.

‘Bayern are on it and they will push again in the next days with new bid expected soon. Thomas Tuchel loves Kane and he’s pushing a lot behind the scenes.’

Should Levy decide that, in the end, getting something rather than nothing for Kane would be a more preferable, if not ideal outcome, the player himself then has to make the decision as to whether he really does want to play for Bayern.

Or perhaps this is a ploy to play a high-stakes game of poker with his current employers, and once a fee is known it would bring out Premier League suitors from the shadows.