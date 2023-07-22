Man United risk losing out on Hojlund after significant development

After having secured Mason Mount and Andre Onana this summer, it’s believed that Atalanta’s superstar striker, Rasmus Hojlund, is on Man United’s radar as their next target.

Erik ten Hag’s need for a striker is well known and, after clearly accepting that Tottenham weren’t going to entertain the prospect of selling Harry Kane to the Red Devils, their attentions have turned to the young Dane.

The Daily Mail note just how far apart the two teams appear to be in terms of their valuation at present, with the Serie A side apparently insisting on their full £86m asking price, whereas United value him considerably cheaper at around the £45m mark.

That difference of over £40m is significant and may stop any transfer dead in its tracks, however, if both clubs can soften their stance, then there’s a chance there may be a deal to be done for a player that has only played 32 games in a European top-flight league, in this instance Serie A, per transfermarkt.

United don’t appear to be alone in their admiration for the 20-year-old either.

That’s because, according to L’Equipe (subscription required), French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, are interested and have already started talks with their Italian counterparts.

News that PSG are interested could well see United lose out on the deal if they’re not willing to quickly reassess their willingness to part with a more realistic amount of money.

With only a few weeks left of the transfer window, that would potentially leave Erik ten Hag in a position where he would have to pay over the odds for someone else, purely to get a new front man in.