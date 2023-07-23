Barcelona love Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo but other clubs could also get to the opportunity to enter the running for this transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano provided an update on Cancelo’s future as the Portugal international has now returned from his loan at Bayern Munich to link up with Pep Guardiola’s side for pre-season.

Cancelo is a world class player on his day, but he’s fallen out of favour at City in recent times and it remains to be seen if he can get into Guardiola’s squad in the near future.

Romano expects that Cancelo probably will still end up leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Barca one of his admirers, though they can’t currently make the deal work.

This could present other clubs with the opportunity to snap up the 29-year-old, though it remains to be seen which specific teams might be keen on him.

“Barcelona love Cancelo, this hasn’t changed. At the moment they can’t move for this kind of deal, so nothing is immediate and it could take time,” Romano said.

“That’s why other clubs still have chances to enter the race but this hasn’t happened as of now. I still expect Cancelo to leave City this summer.”