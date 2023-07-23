Manchester United’s new captain Bruno Fernandes is reportedly likely to snub club legend Gary Neville in interviews in the season ahead.

The Portugal international was recently officially confirmed as the new Man Utd skipper, replacing Harry Maguire, who has lost the armband after also losing his place in Erik ten Hag’s side for much of last season.

Still, despite this important new role, it seems Fernandes is prepared to continue snubbing one of the most high-profile former United players working in the media at the moment.

This is because, according to the Sun, the 28-year-old is not yet ready to bury the hatchet with Neville after comments made by the pundit last season.

The former Red Devils defender was highly critical of Fernandes when he captained the side in that famous 7-0 defeat away to Liverpool.

It wasn’t a good day at the office for Fernandes or any other MUFC players, but Neville singled him out at the time.

“The second-half has been an absolute disgrace, a shambles,” Neville said at the time, as quoted by the Sun.

“They have not been epitomised more than Bruno Fernandes, who has been embarrassing – a shambles – in this game.

“Bruno Fernandes is stood in the centre circle with his arms raised saying ‘Why isn’t it me coming off?’ Honestly.

“I think some of his behaviour in the second half has been a disgrace.”