Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old French international.

Apparently, Nasser al Khelaifi and Daniel Levy have been in touch regarding a move for Harry Kane and it will be interesting to see if the two decide to hold conversations regarding Mbappe.

The French international has a contract at the French club until the summer of 2024 and PSG will not want to lose him on a free transfer. It makes sense for them to cash in on him this summer and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can arrange the funds to secure his services.

Mbappe is one of the best players of his generation and he could prove to be a sensational long-term acquisition.

Even if Harry Kane leaves the club this summer, Mbappe should be able to fill the void left by the England international and improve Tottenham.

The 24-year-old is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three and he will add pace, flair and goals to the Tottenham attack. The player has been linked with a number of clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The player has been adamant that he wants to continue at PSG this season and leave the club on a free transfer next year. However, the French outfit have put him up for sale and they are hoping to recoup some money from his departure this summer.