Manchester United remain the priority for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund in this summer’s transfer window despite Paris Saint-Germain also working on trying to lure the Denmark international to the club.

Hojlund is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, and Man Utd look to be leading the race for his signature as they hope to get a deal done quickly, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

PSG have also seemingly been keen on Hojlund for some time, according to Romano, but at the moment it looks like this deal is one for United to lose as long as they act fast.

Writing in today’s CaughtOffside column, Romano explained: “As I revealed ten days ago, PSG are also interested in Rasmus Hojlund. They are having conversations but they haven’t sent a bid – they are very well informed on his situation, and this is why Manchester United want to act fast and should make an opening bid for the striker soon. United are ahead in the race because they have an agreement with Hojlund on personal terms, he’s said yes to their contract proposal.

“Details on the bid will arrive once the bid will be submitted; for sure, Man United want to send the proposal soon and they want to accelerate as PSG are still interested and speaking to the player’s camp.

“The priority for Hojlund is very clear: Manchester United. PSG would only bid if United will be slow in negotiations with Atalanta. At the moment, it’s between these two club and no other one.

“United are the favourites, but they know they need to be fast to close this deal. The next week should be a really important stage to make the deal happen. So far there have only been conversations over possibly including players like Fred in the deal, but soon there will be an official bid.

“Atalanta are already moving to find a replacement for Hojlund because they feel they can find an agreement with United. I can’t predict if this will be done in the next week, but it’s certainly United’s plan to advance things in the coming week.”

United fans will no doubt hope they can remain in pole position to sign Hojlund as the 20-year-old looks a terrific young talent who can give Erik ten Hag a fine focal point in his attack, taking the pressure off Marcus Rashford to be their main man in front of goal.