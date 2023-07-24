This week important for the future of Harry Kane at Tottenham after latest development

Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham could take a big step towards becoming clearer this week following the news that Spurs owner Joe Lewis is open to selling his star player this summer.

It was reported over the weekend by The Telegraph, that the club’s owner Joe Lewis has told Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, that he must sell Kane before the transfer window shuts if he cannot persuade the England captain to sign a new contract.

The 29-year-old has been the subject of interest for several clubs this summer, but Bayern Munich’s interest has been the most notable. The German champions have already had two bids rejected for Kane and Paul Hirst is now reporting that the Bundesliga outfit will return this week with a new offer following the latest development.

It is believed Tottenham are open to selling the England captain for around £100m if he doesn’t sign a new contract at the club.

? Bayern Munich will return this week with a new bid for Harry Kane. Tottenham are now ready to sell the striker for around £100m if he doesn't sign a new contract. (Source: @Hirstclass) pic.twitter.com/CrAOEVhlwC — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 24, 2023

This week could be a big one for Kane’s future as it will be interesting to see what Tottenham do if Bayern’s bid matches their £100m valuation.

The latest development also begs the question if more clubs will join the race now that Spurs are open to selling. Man United were a club heavily linked to Kane in the build-up to the summer but it was said that they didn’t have time to play bidding games with Levy, which potentially isn’t a problem anymore.