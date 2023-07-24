Transfer news: Man Utd lead striker race, Chelsea advancing major talks this week & more

The latest transfer news is in – click here to subscribe for full updates, ad-free and straight to your inbox!

Manchester United remain Rasmus Hojlund’s preference despite PSG approach

As I revealed ten days ago, PSG are also interested in Rasmus Hojlund. They are having conversations but they haven’t sent a bid – they are very well informed on his situation, and this is why Manchester United want to act fast and should make an opening bid for the striker soon. United are ahead in the race because they have an agreement with Hojlund on personal terms, he’s said yes to their contract proposal.

Details on the bid will arrive once the bid will be submitted; for sure, Man United want to send the proposal soon and they want to accelerate as PSG are still interested and speaking to the player’s camp. The priority for Hojlund is very clear: Manchester United. PSG would only bid if United will be slow in negotiations with Atalanta. At the moment, it’s between these two club and no other one…

Chelsea plan to advance Elye Wahi talks

Chelsea could face competition for this deal as German clubs like Wahi too – the competition is coming from there at the moment. Still, Chelsea are ahead in the race for now, and they will try to get it done this week. Strasbourg would be an option for loan but not the only one, it will be discussed in the next meetings…

