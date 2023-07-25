Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

German champions Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on signing the player but a report from Football Insider claims that the England international would prefer a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for a striker in recent weeks and they are thought to be keeping tabs on Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Old Trafford as well. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

Apparently, Spurs are under pressure to sell the player if he does not sign a new contract with them. The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the north London club.

Kane has been the best player at the club for a while and he scored 32 goals across all competitions last season. He could prove to be a tremendous addition to the Manchester United attack.

The Red Devils need more quality in the attack and Kane could form a quality partnership with Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United will be hoping to compete for major trophies next season and someone like Kane could transform them into genuine title contenders.

The 29-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can fend off the competition from Bayern Munich for his services.