Club have ‘no real hope’ of keeping 24-year-old star linked with Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 24-year-old French international has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks, including Manchester United.

The Red Devils could definitely use a quality attacker and Mbappé would be a sensational acquisition for them.

Meanwhile, PSG were hoping to hold on to the player for the long term and they were looking to agree on a contract extension with him.

However, journalist Jonathan Johnson has now explained that the French outfit have ‘no real hope’ of keeping the player any more and they feel that Mbappé will not extend his contract with the club.

He added during The Debrief podcast with CaughtOffside that PSG feel betrayed by Mbappé’s stance, and they believed that the player would extend his contract with them.

However, it seems that the French international has decided to leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Naturally, Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to recoup as much as possible for him as they are ready to sell him this summer.

There have been rumours of an offer from Al Hilal. Apparently, they have offered €300 million to sign the player this summer and it will be interesting to see if the 2018 World Cup winner is ready to complete a world record move to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks.

Find out more about the Kylian Mbappe saga this week on The Debrief where Angus Scott and Ben Jacobs speak to French Football expert Jonathan Johnson, Fabrizio Romano and former England international Lianne Sanderson.