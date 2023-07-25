Liverpool have reportedly opened talks to sign the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the midfielder’s camp have already agreed personal terms with the Premier League club and Liverpool will now discuss the fee with Southampton.

Apparently, the first official bid for the Belgian midfielder is expected to be submitted soon and Liverpool will likely offer around £35 million.

It will be interesting to see if Southampton decide to sanction his departure for the reported offer.

The midfielder has a clause in his contract which will allow him to return to Manchester City for a fee of around £40 million next summer and Southampton will probably hope to recoup more than that amount if they had to sell him this summer.

It seems unlikely that Liverpool will be able to sign him for £35 million in the coming weeks.

The Reds need to sign a quality defensive midfielder this summer, especially with players like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho likely to move to Saudi Arabia.

They have already signed players like Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. They will need a quality, defensive midfielder who can protect the central defenders and help them tighten up at the back.

Lavia has shown his quality in the Premier League despite Southampton’s relegation, and he has the potential to develop into a top-class midfielder.

Joining a big club like Liverpool and working under Jurgen Klopp could help the youngster develop and fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.