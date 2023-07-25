Opinion: Time to end the speculation because Mbappe is Real Madrid bound

Though it may fill up the column inches, Kylian Mbappe’s next playing destination isn’t a matter of guesswork or speculation.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has simply played the Ligue Un champions at their own game and they don’t like it one little bit.

Players are so often pawns in the bigger picture, however, Mbappe has played his hand well, doing everything above board and within the bounds of his contract.

He is well within his rights to not want to extend his current deal at PSG and move – for free – next summer to Real Madrid who, without needing to pay an astronomical transfer fee, can remunerate him handsomely.

Perhaps not quite as handsomely as a reported €700m for one season (per The Guardian – subscription required) being proposed by Saudi Pro League side, Al Hilal.

The Frenchman likely made his choice long ago, and no amount of cajoling and pressurising from his current paymasters is likely to change that.

Ditto the approaches from all and sundry as they try and persuade the Frenchman to change his mind.

PSG will stick him on the bench for a season even if the player’s union kicks up a stink apparently. And then what? Mbappe clearly holds all of the aces here.

It’s the ultimate test of player power from one of the world’s best players, and it certainly sets a precedent. Perhaps therein lies the real worry.

If Kylian Mbappe can just sit tight until he gets the move he wants, why can’t anyone else? As long as things are done correctly, there seems to be no reason why not.