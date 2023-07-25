Reports in Italy state midfielder has rejected move to Liverpool as he waits for Man United approach

Both Liverpool and Man United are still on the hunt for a new midfielder and it is being reported in Italy that a player on both their lists has rejected an approach from the Merseyside club.

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is being monitored by several clubs around Europe but Liverpool are said to have had an approach rejected by the player as he waits for Man United to arrive with an offer, reports Corriere della Sera.

The Morocco star is expected to leave the Sere A club this summer following an impressive campaign at the World Cup last season with the tournament in Qatar highlighting his talents to the world.

? Sofyan Amrabat has reportedly REJECTED an approach from Liverpool in favour of a move to Manchester United. (Source: @Corriere) pic.twitter.com/UhOapilweE — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 25, 2023

The 26-year-old will fit both club’s needs and would be a great addition to their squads and it is believed the midfielder will only cost interested parties £30m this summer.

Liverpool won’t be too worried about any sort of rejection from Amrabat as they have plenty of other targets on their list with the Reds now looking to pursue Romeo Lavia from Southampton to fill the void left by Fabinho and Henderson.