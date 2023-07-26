(Video) Amazon release official trailer for “We are Newcastle United”

Amazon have released the official trailer for “We are Newcastle United”.

The four-part mini-series, which follows the Magpies throughout the 2023-24 season, is due to first air on 11 August 2023 and will be exclusively available to Amazon Prime members.

Official Trailer: ?? ??? ????????? ??????@NUFC are a club with new expectations and ambitions ???? Episode One of a four-part series is coming to Prime Video on 11 August ? pic.twitter.com/kNkuQo6xIz — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) July 26, 2023

As the trailer shows, there is focus on the team’s results on the pitch, but also extensive insight into how the new hierarchy are running the club behind the scenes.

Co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi and director Amanda Staveley feature heavily throughout the documentary with viewers treated to an insight into how the high-profile business people are pushing the club forward.

Obviously, manager Eddie Howe is hugely responsible for the Geordies’ success last season, which saw them secure a top-four finish, setting up Champions League football next term.

And although fans know the outcome of last season, once this mini-series drops, they will be able to see exactly how it came to be.

Excited Newcastle fans?