Arsenal pursuit of 25-year-old Barcelona target very advanced, they have an advantage

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been linked with Arsenal in recent months, and the Gunners will have to be €60 million release clause in order to sign him. Now, a report from COPE is claiming that Arsenal are quite advanced in their pursuit of the Spanish midfielder.

Barcelona are keen on the player as well but they have their own financial difficulties. It remains to be seen whether they are capable of arranging the funds to sign the Spanish midfielder.

Arsenal need to bring in central midfield reinforcements at the end of the season, especially with Thomas Partey’s availability concerns. The Ghanaian has had his share of injury problems this season. In addition to that, Jorginho is in his twilight years and he will need to be phased out of the starting line up soon.

Zubimendi has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the Spanish league and he has the quality to succeed in England as well. He could be a key player for Arsenal.

Martin Zubimendi fancies Premier League move

A report from SPORT claims of the midfielder is attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can use that to their advantage. The development will certainly come as a major boost for the Gunners and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Although €60 million is a premium price, the midfielder has the quality to transform Arsenal in the middle of the park and he could justify the investment in the coming seasons.

Arsenal are currently pushing for the league title and it remains to be seen whether they can win the domestic crown. They will be hoping to compete for major trophies on a consistent basis and signing quality players like Zubimendi would be a step in the right direction.