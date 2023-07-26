Video: “It’s time now” – Declan Rice says Premier League title is Arsenal’s target

Arsenal’s record signing, Declan Rice, is certainly saying all of the right things during the Gunners pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 season.

At the end of the forthcoming campaign, it will be 20 years since the north Londoners last lifted a Premier League title and that’s far too long for a storied club such as Arsenal.

Rice is clear in his own ambitions and that of his club in noting during an interview with Sky Sports that the English top-flight title is the main aim for the Gunners this season.

? "I really believe in this squad" Declan Rice says winning the Premier League is the target in his first season at Arsenal ?? pic.twitter.com/evxePASrIQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 26, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports