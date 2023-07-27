Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has commented on the latest regarding Kylian Mbappe’s future amid Mauricio Pochettino responding to links with Chelsea.

Mbappe has been a world class performer for Paris Saint-Germain, but they’re in a difficult situation this summer as the France international is now in the final year of his contract with the club, putting them under pressure to sell now or risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that Mbappe is currently refusing to talk with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, as it’s felt he wants to stay in Europe, most likely with a move to Real Madrid next summer.

Still, it doesn’t seem there is anything concrete with Chelsea or any other clubs for the moment, according to Romano, despite speculation that the Blues could be among a number of other potential destinations for the 24-year-old.

“I can confirm that Kylian Mbappe has decided not to negotiate with Al Hilal, as first called by L’Equipe. This is the decision of the player as of today, so let’s see if it changes or not, but for now he has decided not to meet with the Saudi delegation in Paris,” Romano said.

“To reiterate, Al Hilal have offered €200m guaranteed salary for one year plus commercial deals, and 100% of the image rights to the player – a package of €700m to the player in just one season. This was a huge, historical proposal, but Mbappe’s position today is that he doesn’t want to sit down and negotiate with any Saudi club, in this case Al Hilal.

“Let’s see if Al Hilal will stay in Paris and try to negotiate again or try offering a different deal, but sources feel that Mbappe wants to continue in Europe.

“PSG were prepared to accept the €300m bid from Al Hilal – a world-record bid, so obviously something PSG would accept as they want to sell Mbappe, but the player has said no.

“PSG remain 100% convinced that this is happening because Mbappe has an agreement with Real Madrid to join them as a free agent in summer 2024 – they feel that is the only move he wants. Let’s see what happens in the next days and weeks and if Real Madrid will try to anticipate the deal.

“It’s very important to tell things day by day and moment by moment more than predicting future as no one knows that, not even PSG. At the moment, there are no other concrete negotiations despite links with many clubs.”