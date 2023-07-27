Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains what needs to happen for Barcelona to seal transfer of PL flop

Fabrizio Romano has explained that Barcelona need to sell players before they can think about completing the transfer of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, which will probably have to wait until later this summer.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that there’s not currently any meaningful update on Felix’s situation, with the Portugal international still keen on a move to Barca as he recently revealed.

However, the deal is just not financially possible for the Catalan giants right now, so the former Chelsea flop will likely to have to wait until possibly late August for that move to go through, unless something else significant happens before then.

It seems other clubs are not currently pursuing Felix, and it will be interesting to see how much anyone will really be ready to consider this move after his struggles at Atletico Madrid and in his loan spell with Chelsea last season.

“Joao Felix – There’s no update on this because nothing can happen now,” Romano said.

“Barcelona need to sell before even thinking about a potential Joao Felix deal, so this is something to watch in late August. They like Joao and he wants Barca, that’s very clear, but it’s not something for this week and probably not even next one. It will depend on the sales.”