Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains what needs to happen for Barcelona to seal transfer of PL flop

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has explained that Barcelona need to sell players before they can think about completing the transfer of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, which will probably have to wait until later this summer.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that there’s not currently any meaningful update on Felix’s situation, with the Portugal international still keen on a move to Barca as he recently revealed.

However, the deal is just not financially possible for the Catalan giants right now, so the former Chelsea flop will likely to have to wait until possibly late August for that move to go through, unless something else significant happens before then.

It seems other clubs are not currently pursuing Felix, and it will be interesting to see how much anyone will really be ready to consider this move after his struggles at Atletico Madrid and in his loan spell with Chelsea last season.

What next for Joao Felix?
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Tottenham open talks for striker Kylian Mbappe wants to play with
Exclusive: Harry Kane could have played last game for Spurs
Jordan Henderson called important figure before moving to Saudi Arabia

“Joao Felix – There’s no update on this because nothing can happen now,” Romano said.

“Barcelona need to sell before even thinking about a potential Joao Felix deal, so this is something to watch in late August. They like Joao and he wants Barca, that’s very clear, but it’s not something for this week and probably not even next one. It will depend on the sales.”

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Joao Felix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.