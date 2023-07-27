Exclusive: Club “100% convinced” on Kylian Mbappe’s next transfer destination

Kylian Mbappe’s future continues to dominate headlines and I’ve got the latest exclusive details in my CaughtOffside column today.

I can confirm that Kylian Mbappe has decided not to negotiate with Al Hilal. This is the decision of the player as of today, so let’s see if it changes or not, but for now he has decided not to meet with the Saudi delegation in Paris.

To reiterate, Al Hilal have offered €200m guaranteed salary for one year plus commercial deals, and 100% of the image rights to the player – a package of €700m to the player in just one season.

Still, PSG remain 100% convinced that this is happening because Mbappe has an agreement with Real Madrid to join them as a free agent in summer 2024 – they feel that is the only move he wants…

