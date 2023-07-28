Chelsea submit €27.5 million offer for 19-goal ace, player keen on the move

Chelsea are keen on signing the Montpellier striker Elye Wahi this summer.

The 20-year-old had an impressive campaign with the French outfit last year, scoring 19 goals across all competitions.

A report from L’Equipe claims that Chelsea have now submitted a proposal of around €27.5 million for the highly talented striker.

Montpellier have reportedly turned down the offer and it remains to be seen whether the Blues are prepared to return with an improved offer.

Chelsea are looking to bring an attacking reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes. The Blues struggled to score goals last season and they will need to bring in quality attacking additions.

Wahi certainly has the potential to develop into a quality striker and working under a top-class coach like Mauricio Pochettino could help his development.

Meanwhile, the report from L’Equipe claims that the striker is keen on a move to Chelsea and he is hoping to complete the transfer quickly.

The player has been linked with a number of other Premier League clubs and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can fend off the competition and secure his services in the coming weeks.

The Blues certainly have the financial resources to offer a lucrative package to Montpellier and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The Blues have already signed Nicolas Jackson earlier this summer and Wahi could partner him in the attack next season.

A move to the Premier League would be a major step up in the talented young striker’s career and he certainly has the potential to thrive in English football.