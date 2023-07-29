Chelsea have a Caicedo alternative if talks don’t end in positive breakthrough

It’s been one of the longer running transfer sagas of the current window, and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea is still showing no signs of concluding in favour of the Blues.

Brighton and Hove Albion, to their credit, are digging their heels in over a fee for the player, perhaps mindful that they let Alexis Mac Allister go far too cheaply.

Indeed, it’s believed that the Seagulls have recently turned down an £80m approach from the west London outfit, so keen are they to get what they believe is the correct market value for the youngster.

With only a couple of weeks to go until the season starts – though there will be a few more weeks thereafter when the transfer window is open – time is of the essence.

Clearly, it would be much more preferable all round if the deal can get done before a ball is kicked in anger in the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s worth pointing out, however, that Chelsea have been eyeing an alternative should this deal, eventually, not go through.

‘It’s also important to say that as of today – as we see around in the English press – that Chelsea are also looking at some alternatives. This is absolutely normal. They always do this, top clubs in general,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘They have a top target and they have some alternatives. I always told you that Chelsea are keeping an eye on the situation of Romeo Lavia but Liverpool are ahead in this race at the moment.’

Quite how long Chelsea will leave things until they turn their attentions elsewhere is unclear.

Perhaps if Brighton stated specifically what their asking price is, the Blues can then choose to accept, or move on to Lavia or another target.