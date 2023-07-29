Tottenham linked with a move for 18-year-old Bundesliga prodigy

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the talented young Frenchman Mathys Tel this summer.

The 18-year-old has been a squad player for Bayern Munich and he scored 6 goals across all competitions last season.

A report from the Guardian claims that Tottenham are interested in signing the talented youngster this summer and it will be interesting to see if they look to try and include him in a deal for Harry Kane.

The German outfit are hoping to sign the England international this summer and they are prepared to offer around €100 million for him.

Kane is likely to move on, especially with just a year left on his current contract. Tottenham will not want to lose him on a free transfer.

Getting a talented young attacker in exchange for him along with some cash could be ideal for the North London club.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can negotiate an agreement that benefits them both.

Tel has the potential to develop into a reliable goal scorer for Tottenham and he would be a solid long-term acquisition.

The French youth international has the attributes to succeed in English football and he has the physicality to cope in the Premier League as well.

He is only going to get better with coaching and experience in the coming seasons.

Tottenham might be able to provide him with ample game time next season if Kane leaves the club. At Bayern Munich, he is likely to be a squad option and it makes sense for him to move on in search of regular playing time.

The German outfit reportedly want to hold on to the player beyond this summer but the situation could change later on in the transfer window.

It is fair to assume that the German club could sanction his departure if they manage to bring in a reliable goal scorer.