Opinion: 10 best PL signings of the summer so far, featuring Arsenal new-boys & smart Man United purchase

After a busy start to the summer, it looks like things are starting to quieten down a little bit as most of the top squads in the Premier League start to take shape.

Of course, there will surely be a few more twists and turns to come, but for now who have been the best signings made by PL sides so far in this transfer window?

Here’s our pick of the 10 most exciting so far…

10) Sandro Tonali – Newcastle

This has the feel of one that could go wrong, but on the face of it there’s no doubt that Sandro Tonali is a hugely exciting signing for Newcastle. The Italy international has joined from AC Milan and seems like just the kind of intelligent midfield player to help the Magpies make progress in the Champions League.

9) Dominik Szoboszlai – Liverpool

Liverpool have completely rebuild their midfield this summer, so it remains to be seen how this gamble will pay off for now, but Dominik Szoboszlai looks a superb signing for the long-term, even if it’s not going to be easy for him to deal with the pressure and expectation on his shoulders in his first season at Anfield.

8) Andre Onana – Manchester United

Although he didn’t have the best debut in a friendly against Real Madrid, Andre Onana should end up being a superb signing for Manchester United. The Red Devils needed a long-term successor to David de Gea, and in Onana they have the perfect choice as this composed and technically gifted ball-playing Cameroonian should be ideal to help perfect Erik ten Hag’s tactical overhaul at Old Trafford.

7) Mateo Kovacic – Manchester City

An underrated piece of business by Manchester City, with Mateo Kovacic joining for just £25m, as per BBC Sport – surely a candidate to be one of the bargains of the summer. The Croatian midfielder was a year away from being out of contract at Chelsea, and City pounced to land themselves a proven Premier League player who’ll surely ensure Ilkay Gundogan isn’t too badly missed.

6) James Maddison – Tottenham

James Maddison might not be joining Tottenham at the best time amid doubts over Harry Kane’s future and ahead of life under a new manager whose appointment looks a bit of a gamble, but this is surely still going to end up being a fine signing. Maddison was a joy to watch even in a struggling Leicester City side, and it’ll be intriguing to see what he can do now he’s at one of the big six teams.

5) Alexis Mac Allister – Liverpool

A deal completed early in the summer, Alexis Mac Allister has perhaps not been in the spotlight that much because he wasn’t part of a protracted saga, but he could still be a hugely important addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad. The Argentina international, a World Cup winner, brings a bit of everything to the Liverpool midfield and, provided further signings are also made, he should be perfect as a replacement and perhaps even an upgrade on Jordan Henderson.

4) Jurrien Timber – Arsenal

Arsenal fans have a lot to be excited about ahead of the new season and Jurrien Timber is definitely a signing that could have a huge influence, bringing great defensive quality but also superb ability on the ball to give Mikel Arteta’s side a new dimension from centre-back or right-back.

MORE: Five reasons why Manchester United are right to sign Hojlund over Kane this summer

3) Moussa Diaby – Aston Villa

A major statement by Aston Villa, with Moussa Diaby surely good enough to have joined most of the other top six clubs, or big names elsewhere in Europe. Unai Emery is putting a very strong squad together at Villa Park and Diaby is sure to be a star performer for the club now.

2) Christopher Nkunku – Chelsea

A versatile and complete player, Christopher Nkunku could end up being a huge signing for Chelsea. Unlike many of the young players recently brought in by the Blues, Nkunku is already in his prime and ready to go, offering Mauricio Pochettino’s side a strong option up front or in attacking midfield.

1) Declan Rice – Arsenal

Surely the most impressive deal so far, Declan Rice to Arsenal should be a real game-changer. The former West Ham captain can lift Arteta’s side to a new level and ensure that last season’s title challenge isn’t just a one-off, and may in fact give the Gunners genuine hope of being serious players in both the Premier League and Champions League in 2023/24.