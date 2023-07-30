Video: Darwin Nunez looks sharp for Liverpool with good finish from tight angle vs Leicester

Darwin Nunez is looking sharp in pre-season and has just scored with a good finish from a tight angle to put Liverpool 1-0 up against Leicester City in today’s friendly.

The Uruguay international wasn’t at his best for Liverpool last season, but he’s showing some signs of improvement ahead of this second campaign at Anfield.

See below for his latest goal…

DARWIN GOAL !!! he's shining this pre season pic.twitter.com/WycxOdcwVr — dee (@lfcsalahh) July 30, 2023

Pictures courtesy of LFC TV

Nunez will surely have benefited from a year to settle in English football, so fans will hope he continues this form once the competitive football gets started.