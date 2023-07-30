Liverpool will continue talks next week as they aim to complete the transfer of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, with Chelsea also interested in the exciting young Belgium international.

Lavia is emerging as Liverpool’s top target, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and it’s not yet clear if Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will seek further reinforcements in that position.

For now, it seems Liverpool are just focusing on signing Lavia, and after that we’ll see if they also look for another name to come in in that area of the pitch after so many departures this summer.

Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left on free transfers earlier in the window, while Jordan Henderson has just joined Al Ettifaq and Fabinho looks set to move to Saudi Araba as well as he closes in on joining Al Ittihad, as per The Athletic and others.

“Jurgen Klopp has spoken about working on solutions for midfield, but my understanding remains that the priority is still absolutely Romeo Lavia,” Romano said.

“After that, we will see what else will happen in that position, but Liverpool remain focused on Lavia for now, and it’s not a straightforward deal – Southampton insist on £50m package for Lavia, so negotiation remain ongoing… but it will continue next week.

“Liverpool will try to find the best way to sign him also because they’re aware of Chelsea interest.”

Lavia could also be a fine option for Chelsea, who would do well to bring in a partner for Enzo Fernandez after the departure of N’Golo Kante earlier this summer.