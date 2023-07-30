Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with a move for the Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

The 28-year-old central defender was on loan at the North London club last season and he was expected to join them permanently in the summer.

However, Tottenham decided to send him back to his parent club and they are now being linked with a permanent move for him once again.

A report from the Spanish publication SPORT claims that Barcelona are hoping to sort out the defender’s future by next week, and they are ready to let him leave the club permanently.

Apparently, he could return to Tottenham on loan with an obligation to buy. The Barcelona hierarchy are hoping to secure an agreement with the North London club soon.

Lenglet did a reasonably good job at the Premier League club last season and he could be a useful option for them.

If he can be signed for a nominal price, Tottenham could be tempted to secure his services.

The North London giants need to bring in more quality and depth at the back, and the Barcelona defender would be a handy option for Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs were quite disappointing defensively last season and they ended up conceding 63 goals in the league. They will be hoping to improve in that department and signing a couple of quality defenders should be a top priority for them.

Apart from Lenglet, Tottenham have been linked with players like Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven in recent weeks.