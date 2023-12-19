Villa player’s unsustainable situation could see surprise January loan

Aston Villa supporters can be rightly proud of their side as they approach the half-way point in the 2023/24 campaign.

Unai Emery has the first-team squad playing as well as any other, and it’s no fluke that the Villains have toppled both Man City and Arsenal of late.

A point behind the Gunners, level with Liverpool in second and only third by virtue of goal difference, Villa are very much in the title shake up at this point.

Given they’re also through to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League too, this could well end up being a vintage season for the Midlanders.

One player that won’t be at all bothered by any of that is Barcelona loanee, Clement Lenglet.

Since joining the club on loan, after a similar spell at Tottenham Hotspur, the French centre-back hasn’t even featured in the English top-flight.

All of his five appearances to date have come in the Conference League, per WhoScored so it’s no wonder then that Sport describe his situation as unsustainable.

At 28 years of age it’s clear that Lenglet needs to be playing regularly, and to that end, help may be at hand thanks to Italian giants, AC Milan.

Sport suggest that Barca president, Joan Laporta, views Lenglet’s situation as an absolute priority, and Corriere dello Sport note that with the player having already accepted the possibility of being loaned to Milan, all that remains is for Villa to break their own loan agreement with the player.