Bayern Munich ready to break transfer record for Harry Kane but Tottenham making one “crazy” demand

Tottenham FC
Bayern Munich would reportedly be ready to break their transfer record in order to complete the signing of Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

The England international’s future remains in doubt at the moment because of his contract situation, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season, meaning Spurs are under some pressure to cash in on him now rather than risking losing him on a free in a year’s time, when he’d also have the freedom to choose a move to one of their Premier League rivals.

According to Sky Sports, Bayern could pay big money for Kane, with journalist James Savundra giving a breakdown of the kind of money involved in the video clip below…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

The Sky journalist also added that Tottenham asking for a buy-back clause looks a bit crazy considering the age he’d be when they’d have the chance to activate that clause.

It will be interesting to see how this all pans out and if the clubs can eventually find an agreement, but it seems Bayern’s intent is very clear, and they’d do well to land the 30-year-old as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

