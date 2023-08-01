Chelsea keeping tabs on 25-year-old midfield ace should they miss out on Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are reportedly keen on a move for the Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The 25-year-old Mexican international has been linked with a move to Chelsea since last summer and a report from the Times claims that he is on the Blues’ shortlist if they fail to sign Moises Caicedo.

The midfielder was reportedly a target for Newcastle United as well last season and he has significant interest from other clubs now.

Chelsea tried to sign him in a deal worth around £40 million last summer and it remains to be seen whether the Blues decide to return for him in the coming weeks.

Alvarez has proven himself to be an important player for Ajax and the Dutch outfit will not want to lose him this summer.

However, the 25-year-old will look to take the next step in his career and an opportunity to play for Chelsea will be hard to turn down. The Blues are in desperate need of a quality defensive midfielder after the departure of N’Golo Kanté and Alvarez would be a superb addition.

The 25-year-old is a tough tackling midfielder who can slot in as a central defender as well. The Mexican international has the ability to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a key player for Chelsea next season.

The Mexican international could form a quality partnership with Enzo Fernandez at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield.

Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they decide to move on from Caicedo in the coming weeks.