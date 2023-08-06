Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 24-year-old Frenchman is in the final year of his contract and he could leave PSG on a free transfer next year.

There have been rumours that the French outfit could look to sell him this summer in order to avoid losing him for free and Liverpool have been mentioned as a potential suitor.

A report from Football Insider claims that Mbappé is a huge admirer of the Premier League club and he would be open to joining them on a season-long loan deal.

Eventually, the player is expected to head to Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have been linked with a move for the 2018 World Cup winner for a while and they would relish the chance to sign the world-class forward on a free transfer next summer.

Mbappé will look to take the next step in his career and the opportunity to play for a club like Real Madrid could be hard to turn down.

In the meantime, it would be quite surprising if PSG decided to loan him out for the upcoming season.

There is no doubt that he would improve Liverpool immensely, but a loan move simply does not make sense for the French outfit.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have been keen on signing the Frenchman, but he has turned down the opportunity to join them.

Liverpool are unlikely to be able to put together a lucrative loan proposal for PSG and therefore a move to Anfield seems quite unlikely as well.

The 24-year-old scored 41 goals across all competitions last season and someone like him could galvanise Liverpool in the final third and transform them into genuine title contenders.