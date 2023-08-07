Micah Richards not too convinced with big-money Newcastle signing

Newcastle United completed a big money deal to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan earlier this summer.

The 23-year-old Italian international is expected to develop into a key player for Newcastle next season and he will be expected to form a solid partnership with Bruno Guimarães at the heart of the midfield.

Newcastle needed to bring in a quality defensive midfielder ahead of the new season, and Tonali has all the attributes to develop into an important asset for the club.

However, the former Manchester City defender and Premier League pundit Micah Richards believes that the midfielder might not be able to hit the ground running.

Richards added that Tonali is a technically proficient midfielder, but he lacks the physicality for the Premier League.

“I just don’t know – the Premier League different isn’t it?,” he said. “He’s got a lovely touch, and lovely technique and he can play the ball but it’s just that physicality, that’s all.”

It will be interesting to see if the Italian can prove his doubters wrong and make an immediate impression when the Premier League season begins in a few days.

Newcastle spent around £55 million on the 23-year-old and the fans will be expecting him to transform them in the middle of the park.

Tonali is excellent at winning the ball back and shielding the defence. He will also help set up transitions and counter-attacking opportunities for his teammates.