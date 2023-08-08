Transfer windows are tricky beasts at the best of times, but what we’ve witnessed this summer in respect of this entire Harry Kane to Bayern Munich saga, has been a masterclass from Harry Kane’s brother and agent, Charlie.

In order to cement Harry in everyone’s mind as a player worth £100 million or more, a scenario needed to be engineered whereby a big club came out and placed a bid. That’s how it works. You and your mates on Twitter suggesting that a player is worth ‘x’ doesn’t cut it, and as for websites such as Transfermarkt, the prices they quote are only there for guidance.

The notion that the England captain would suddenly abandon his pursuit of Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record seemed implausible. Then there was the idea that the Kane’s were eager to gather their young family and take them away from their extended family and start to navigate International Schools felt equally farfetched.

Gareth Bale was 6 years younger than Harry when he joined Real Madrid, and this all feels as if such a great adventure is somewhat behind him.

?? Harry #Kane won’t play against Barcelona tonight – according to colleague @SkyKaveh! He’s not even in the squad. Ongoing negotiations between Bayern and Tottenham. But the time is running as Kane wants to have a decision soon. ?? FC Barcelona – Tottenham Hotspur live at… pic.twitter.com/IgosQU0AKa — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 8, 2023

That said, given how football transfer rumours are propagated these days, nobody needed to convince seasoned journalists.

One good example of a bad example to all of us has been Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who has drawn what must feel like insufferable levels of abuse with a stream of updates that have been difficult to take seriously.

It’s regrettable for Bayern fans that their club hasn’t acted with the dignity Manchester City did when Charlie Kane was courting suitors.

There’s a midnight deadline!

Oh, hang on, there isn’t!

Bayern’s patience is being sorely tested!

It all rather sounds like a man shouting outside a shop with a closed sign hanging on the door. If any ongoing negotiations exit, they appear to be only in the mind of a dwindling crew still prepared to man the Good Ship Played.

The Kane’s have played a blinder, and more to the point, Harry’s reputation remains intact.

As for Florian, one might suggest he just takes a breath.