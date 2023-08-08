Kyle Walker has made a decision over his Man City future

For most of the summer and ever since Man City completed the treble, Kyle Walker’s future at the club has been subject to an enormous amount of speculation.

The right-back isn’t getting any younger with respect, but is still rapid and one of the most dependable players in Pep Guardiola’s attacking system.

An offer was believed to have been made by Bayern Munich, offering him a brand new experience near to the end of his career.

Until recently, it’s understood that City hadn’t made an offer that would tempt the player into reconsidering the Bavarians approach, however, that appears to have changed.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Walker is set to accept City’s improved contract offer, which hands him better terms that Bayern’s.

That’s a victory of sorts for Pep Guardiola, even though it could’ve been expected that there would be other options in the transfer market if Walker had decided to move on.

If the manager can also secure the services of Bernardo Silva, who is believed to favour a move to Barcelona, City will be well set again to challenge for all of the major honours available.

Having just won the treble, the motivation is there for the Cityzens to go on and try to become the first ever to retain all three trophies.

With Guardiola at the helm, you can bank on him expecting his side to do just that.