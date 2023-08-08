Video: Ansu Fati’s ferocious finish after Lamine Yamal sends Tottenham’s Reguilon to the shops

Cometh the hour cometh the man, and Ansu Fati would’ve been delighted with the finish that effectively saw Barcelona win the Joan Gamper trophy – though there was time for Ez Abde to add a fourth.

His long-standing knee problems has seen Fati nowhere close to his best, but the finish on Tuesday night was reminiscent of the ‘old’ Ansu.

Lamine Yamal sent Sergio Reguilon to a different postcode in the lead up to the goal, and that piece of skill was cheered wildly by the locals.

Ferran Torres, scorer of an earlier goal, provided the assist in a goal that was a joy to watch from start to finish – unless you were a Tottenham fan.

Pictures from TV3

