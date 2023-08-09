Bayern Munich make contact with Chelsea to sign 28-year-old star in surprise move

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga to backup Manuel Neuer throughout the upcoming season. 

The Bundesliga champions’ goalkeeper situation is complicated at present, as Manuel Neuer is not fully fit to start the season and Yann Sommer has left the club to join Inter Milan. Bayern have been chasing a goalkeeper all summer and originally wanted Brentford’s David Raya but they were not willing to pay the Bees’ £40m asking price, reported Sky Sports.

However, the Bavarian outfit are now targeting Kepa and contact has already been made between Bayern and Chelsea over a transfer, reports SPORT1’s Kerry Hau. This would be a surprise move from Thomas Tuchel as the German coach preferred Edouard Mendy over the Spanish goalkeeper during their time at Chelsea.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Man United’s transfer business is far from over says Romano
Exclusive: Sky Sports journalist advances intriguing transfer update for Chelsea
Man City have concrete interest in West Ham star who only signed for the Hammers last summer

The West London club completed the signing of Robert Sanchez from Brighton last week for £25m and the Spaniard will be competing with Kepa for the goalkeeper spot at Stamford Bridge – should the Chelsea star stay.

At some stage, Sanchez will likely be given the chance to take over, if not from the off, and that could prompt Kepa to leave Chelsea before the transfer window shuts.

Although the 28-year-old will be behind Neuer when he returns, there is a likelihood that the Spanish goalkeeper could take over between the sticks next season, should Bayern decide to move on from the 37-year-old shot-stopper.

More Stories Kepa Arrizabalaga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.