Bayern Munich make contact with Chelsea to sign 28-year-old star in surprise move

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga to backup Manuel Neuer throughout the upcoming season.

The Bundesliga champions’ goalkeeper situation is complicated at present, as Manuel Neuer is not fully fit to start the season and Yann Sommer has left the club to join Inter Milan. Bayern have been chasing a goalkeeper all summer and originally wanted Brentford’s David Raya but they were not willing to pay the Bees’ £40m asking price, reported Sky Sports.

However, the Bavarian outfit are now targeting Kepa and contact has already been made between Bayern and Chelsea over a transfer, reports SPORT1’s Kerry Hau. This would be a surprise move from Thomas Tuchel as the German coach preferred Edouard Mendy over the Spanish goalkeeper during their time at Chelsea.

? Bayern want to make an offer to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga. ?? Contacts have already been made with Chelsea. (Source: @kerry_hau / @MatteMoretto ) pic.twitter.com/bkFlm8v8mu — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 9, 2023

The West London club completed the signing of Robert Sanchez from Brighton last week for £25m and the Spaniard will be competing with Kepa for the goalkeeper spot at Stamford Bridge – should the Chelsea star stay.

At some stage, Sanchez will likely be given the chance to take over, if not from the off, and that could prompt Kepa to leave Chelsea before the transfer window shuts.

Although the 28-year-old will be behind Neuer when he returns, there is a likelihood that the Spanish goalkeeper could take over between the sticks next season, should Bayern decide to move on from the 37-year-old shot-stopper.