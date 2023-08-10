(Video) Harry Kane ‘increasingly likely’ to snub Bayern Munich move

Tottenham FC
Posted by

In a dramatic turn of events, despite Tottenham Hotspur agreeing to sell Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for around £86 million, the England international is now leaning toward staying in the Premier League.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports News, who claim Kane, 30, is ‘increasingly likely’ to snub a move to the Allianz Arena in favour of remaining with the Lilywhites for at least one more season.

More Stories / Latest News
Galatasaray make contact with agents of 30-year-old Man United
Playmaker set to decide whether or not to join Newcastle or Brighton this week
Gabby Agbonlahor urges West Ham not to sell £70m star

Although official confirmation has yet to come from the player himself, or either club, it does look like the 30-year-old record goalscorer will see out the remainder of his contract and then revisit the possibility of moving on again at the end of next season.

That is unless a new club tries to succeed where Bayern look to have failed.

More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.