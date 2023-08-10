(Video) Harry Kane ‘increasingly likely’ to snub Bayern Munich move

In a dramatic turn of events, despite Tottenham Hotspur agreeing to sell Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for around £86 million, the England international is now leaning toward staying in the Premier League.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports News, who claim Kane, 30, is ‘increasingly likely’ to snub a move to the Allianz Arena in favour of remaining with the Lilywhites for at least one more season.

? BREAKING ? Sky Sports News has been told it's looking increasingly likely Harry Kane will STAY at Tottenham despite agreeing a £100m fee with Bayern Munich for the transfer of the player. pic.twitter.com/fSyTUbiOrd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 10, 2023

Although official confirmation has yet to come from the player himself, or either club, it does look like the 30-year-old record goalscorer will see out the remainder of his contract and then revisit the possibility of moving on again at the end of next season.

That is unless a new club tries to succeed where Bayern look to have failed.