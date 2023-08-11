Chelsea remain keen on signing the Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

The 20-year-old striker has been in spectacular form for the French club and he scored 19 goals across all competitions last season.

Apparently, super agent Jorge Mendes is looking to negotiate a move for him this summer and clubs like Chelsea, Frankfurt and Paris Saint-Germain are all keen on signing the youngster.

Wahi is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for a big club and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for clubs like Chelsea and PSG.

Chelsea in particular are in need of attacking reinforcements after struggling to score goals consistently last season.

Wahi would be a superb, long-term investment for the Blues and Fabrice Hawkins claims that the Blues are currently leading the chase for his services.

Meanwhile, PSG will need to bring in attacking reinforcements as well, especially with players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappé linked with moves away this summer.

The French outfit certainly have more resources compared to Chelsea and they will be able to offer the youngster Champions League football as well.

Chelsea finished 12th in the league table last year and they will not be competing in Europe in the upcoming season.

It will be interesting to see what the 20-year-old striker decides in the coming weeks. The likes of Chelsea, PSG and Frankfurt will have to formalise their interest with a concrete proposal first.