Friday turned into a hell of a day for Liverpool and Chelsea football clubs, and even as it draws to a close, there’s still no resolution to the Moises Caicedo drama.

It had been thought for some while that the midfielder would be signing for Chelsea, albeit the Blues hadn’t matched Brighton and Hove Albion’s valuation of their player.

Out of the blue late on Thursday night, the Reds came forth with what would’ve been a British record deal of £110m, accepted by the Seagulls but, importantly, turned down by the player.

EXCLUSIVE: Moisés Caicedo has just informed Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea! ???? #CFC Caicedo has decided to keep his word and only accept Chelsea as personal terms were agreed since end of May. Chelsea, set to bid again in order to get deal done with Brighton. pic.twitter.com/HI3geVVq9Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

Without Caicedo’s express agreement, very simply, it isn’t worth Liverpool negotiating with his representatives.

However, Chelsea apparently still haven’t provided a payment structure for the deal that Brighton are happy with, and that means that, as of this moment, despite the player’s clear preference, and according to This is Anfield, Liverpool remain in the driving seat as the only team to not only have met the valuation, but also to have an agreement in place on the payment structure.

It’s a tug-of-war that could, theoretically, continue for some while yet, and Brighton know that they hold all the aces.

From the player’s point of view he’s making a rod for his own back, and if he were able to put pen to paper on a deal with the Blues quickly, he might even be able to play in their first game of the season… against Liverpool.