Friday turned into a hell of a day for Liverpool and Chelsea football clubs, and even as it draws to a close, there’s still no resolution to the Moises Caicedo drama.

It had been thought for some while that the midfielder would be signing for Chelsea, albeit the Blues hadn’t matched Brighton and Hove Albion’s valuation of their player.

Out of the blue late on Thursday night, the Reds came forth with what would’ve been a British record deal of £110m, accepted by the Seagulls but, importantly, turned down by the player.

Without Caicedo’s express agreement, very simply, it isn’t worth Liverpool negotiating with his representatives.

However, Chelsea apparently still haven’t provided a payment structure for the deal that Brighton are happy with, and that means that, as of this moment, despite the player’s clear preference, and according to This is Anfield, Liverpool remain in the driving seat as the only team to not only have met the valuation, but also to have an agreement in place on the payment structure.

It’s a tug-of-war that could, theoretically, continue for some while yet, and Brighton know that they hold all the aces.

From the player’s point of view he’s making a rod for his own back, and if he were able to put pen to paper on a deal with the Blues quickly, he might even be able to play in their first game of the season… against Liverpool.

  1. klopp and co shld be serious when planning their bussiness…they seem not knowing what they really want…the league has just started today…but to my surprise they are not ready…they shld know that no quality player is cheap these days..gone are the days for negotiations

  2. I said it before on this platform, Klopp has always been a master at turning mediocre players into great players, walk away from these deals and Jorge must find us 35m players either in South America or France, the must be some gems there about.

