Exclusive: The future of Arsenal star will become clearer next week says Fabrizio Romano

The future of Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is up in the air but it is almost certain that the Scottish star won’t be at the Emirates when the transfer window shuts.

The 26-year-old was left out of Mikel Arteta’s squad for their opening game of the season against Nottingham Forest on Saturday and that was a clear indication that the full-back is not in the Arsenal coach’s plans.

Real Sociedad are one of a number of teams interested in Tierney but Fabrizio Romano says that his future will become clearer next week.

“The future of Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney remains up in the air but I do know that Real Sociedad are keen to bring him to Spain as part of a loan move, but Arsenal at the moment insist on a permanent transfer,” Fabrizio Romano said writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“The player is open to leaving Arsenal but there is no clarity yet on other clubs making official moves for the left-back. I think next week it will be clear who wants to sign Tierney from Arsenal.”