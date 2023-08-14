West Ham are waiting to agree personal terms with Man United’s Harry Maguire after agreeing a £30m deal with the Premier League giants as the player’s future is in his own hands.

The centre-back has not been a major part of Erik ten Hag’s plans since the Dutch coach arrived at the club and this summer the Man United boss stripped Maguire of the club’s captaincy.

With the EUROS happening next summer, it is crucial for the England international to get regular game time to make sure he remains in Gareth Southgate’s plans and a move to London will help him in that regard.

However, the player is yet to reach an agreement over personal terms with the Hammers as talks continue to make the transfer happen.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Debrief podcast, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Harry Maguire’s situation at Manchester United.

Romano said: “It depends on the player now. It is the player who needs to agree personal terms with West Ham and there is also the topic of a payoff from Manchester United, which is normal when you have a huge salary as the Man United captain for many years.

“There are still discussions ongoing between Maguire and both Man United and West Ham in terms of personal terms so that is why it is taking some time. West Ham remain confident and they are aware that there are other clubs keeping an eye on Maguire in England, but they have a £30m agreement with Man United so they are convinced it will happen.

“I think there is a good chance that Maguire to West Ham will happen.”