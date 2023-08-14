Liverpool agree £60m fee with club but transfer still faces potential complication

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a £60million fee with Southampton for the potential transfer of Belgian midfield wonderkid Romeo Lavia.

However, they still face missing out to Chelsea for the 19-year-old’s signature as it’s suggested the player himself would favour a move to Stamford Bridge over Anfield, according to the Guardian.

Lavia impressed in the Premier League last season, despite being unable to prevent Southampton getting relegated to the Championship.

Liverpool urgently need a new midfielder after the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister look promising signings after joining earlier this summer, but there’s clearly still room for further new arrivals in midfield.

It would be a huge blow for Liverpool if Chelsea ended up signing Lavia as well, having already beaten them to the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Lavia would surely do well to opt for LFC at this stage, as it’s hard to see him getting regular playing time at Chelsea due to the presence of Caicedo, as well as others like Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher and Carney Chukwuemeka.